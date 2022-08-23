Zaxby’s in Roanoke to reopen under new management

ROANOKE, Va. – Zaxby’s, loved and widely known for its chicken, chicken wings, and Zax Sauce, is returning to the Star City.

On Tuesday, Zaxby’s said that they’re reopening under new owners at the 3206 Ordway Drive location in Roanoke.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in and drive-thru services starting on August 29.

The 2,400-square-foot restaurant will be located near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and will feature a completely new interior design, in addition to renovated back-of-house with new kitchen equipment, according to the release.

“We’re looking forward to bringing Zaxby’s back to the Roanoke community,” Kevin Schweiker, one of three new Zaxby’s owners said.

Zaxby’s said there will be indoor seating for up to 54 guests, online ordering will be available, and that third-party delivery will be offered through Doordash, GrubHub, and UperEats beginning in September.

To celebrate their opening, Zaxby’s said that customers that download the app and sign up for the Zax Fanz Club will be eligible to get a free Signature Sandwich.

Ad

The new location will bring also new employment opportunities to the area – Schweiker said that the location will provide upwards of 50 new employment opportunities.

You can apply for employment at Zaxby’s by walking into the restaurant or applying online through Indeed, according to the release.