4-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg gas station, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that left a little girl hurt.

Authorities say it happened Tuesday at about 9:46 p.m. at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Avenue.

We’re told surveillance footage showed the suspects shooting at a van in the parking lot before running away from the scene.

Authorities later confirmed that a 4-year-old girl was a passenger in the van at the time of the shooting.

Lynchburg Police say she was sent to Lynchburg General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Ad

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the police department.