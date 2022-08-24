Virginia Supreme Court temporarily denies Martinsville’s reversion pleading

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Supreme Court of Virginia has temporarily denied the City of Martinsville’s petition to declare the public referendum on reversion as unconstitutional.

For nearly three years now, Martinsville and Henry County have worked to reach an agreement to revert the City of Martinsville back to a town.

Earlier this year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 85, giving voters a final say in the reversion; however, city leaders felt as if the law was unconstitutional and appealed to the Virginia Supreme Court.

Ultimately though, it was struck down and Martinsville’s request for an expedited hearing and a special session was denied as moot.

According to Henry County Attorney George Lyle, the question of the constitutionality of the referendum will now be deferred to the Special Court, a three-judge panel.

Then, the city would be able to appeal to the Supreme Court depending on the Special Court’s ruling.

The City of Martinsville is slated to hold a ‘Let’s Talk Reversion’ information session on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at The Baldwin Building. The session will be open to the public and you can also attend via Zoom.