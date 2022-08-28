Meet Keke, the friendly, outgoing, snuggly kitty up for adoption in Montgomery County

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Need a furry friend to snuggle with, or maybe one to explore with? Keke might just be the perfect fit for you.

Shelter staff said that Keke is friendly, outgoing, and loves a good snuggle sesh.

She’s 11 years old, but her age doesn’t stop her from exploring all around, both inside and outside.

Prior to coming to the shelter, Keke lived with a small dog, but shelter staff said they aren’t sure how she’d do with other animals.

According to a Facebook post by the Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care & Control, she’s sprayed, up to date on vaccines, and her adoption fee is sponsored.

If you want to meet this sweet kitty in person to see if your home might be a good fit for her, you can contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center at (540) 382-5795.