Meet Keke, the friendly, outgoing, snuggly kitty up for adoption in Montgomery County

She’s been at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center for over three weeks

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Keke (Credit: Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center) (WSLS)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Need a furry friend to snuggle with, or maybe one to explore with? Keke might just be the perfect fit for you.

Shelter staff said that Keke is friendly, outgoing, and loves a good snuggle sesh.

She’s 11 years old, but her age doesn’t stop her from exploring all around, both inside and outside.

Prior to coming to the shelter, Keke lived with a small dog, but shelter staff said they aren’t sure how she’d do with other animals.

According to a Facebook post by the Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care & Control, she’s sprayed, up to date on vaccines, and her adoption fee is sponsored.

If you want to meet this sweet kitty in person to see if your home might be a good fit for her, you can contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center at (540) 382-5795.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

