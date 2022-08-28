One man dies, another injured in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Two men were shot, one died.

Around 2:45 a.m., police say they were called to the 1900 block of 10th Street NW for a person with a gunshot wound. Medics rushed the man to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

At the same time, officers say they were notified that another man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Investigators believe both men were involved in the incident that occurred outside of a business in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW.

No suspects were named by police. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.