ROANOKE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with an assault over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police.

Na’im Chapman-Bey, 48, of Roanoke was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

Police said they responded to a hospital on Aug. 21 regarding a woman with serious injuries.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, police said they cannot disclose many details regarding the victim or her injuries.

Chapman-Bey is being held at Roanoke City Jail without bond.