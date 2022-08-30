68 dogs seized from Pittsylvania County home in April find forever homes

The Pittsylvania Pet Center says Knight is thriving in his new adopted home.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A happy ending to a sad story: you may remember when we told you about dozens of dogs that were seized from a home in Pittsylvania County back in April.

Fast forward four months and they have all been adopted into forever homes and are doing better than ever.

This is thanks to the staff at the Pittsylvania Pet Center and the community, who worked endlessly to help all 68 Labradoodles recover.

Staff at the Pittsylvania Pet Center will likely never forget the day of the seizure.

“I was scared,” said Pet Center Operations Manager, Christine Warren. “I had never been so scared in my entire career as I was that night. We knew that they had been starving because they were all skin and bones, so when we fed them, we fed them slowly. If we fed them too fast, then they would’ve thrown up all the nutrients that they had eaten.”

Brent Weinkauf, Director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center went on to add, “The real struggle came with unloading them. They were all scared to death, they all wanted to bite. Not out of anger or aggression, but out of fear.”

The transformation since then is one that speaks for itself. The dogs went from being scared to death to learning how to play and “just be dogs.”

Their hair, which had to be shaved due to matting, has all grown back as well.

“They’re all in homes and they’re all having great lives,” Weinkauf said. “From day one, that’s what kept us going, because we knew that if we put in the time and the hard work there was going to be a positive outcome.”