New York bans sale of canned whipped cream to those under 21

It’s now illegal for those under 21 to buy cans of whipped cream in New York, according to NBC News.

Apparently, the law was first enacted back in November 2021 in an attempt to prevent teens from using nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in the whipped cream canister as a narcotic. This is often referred to as “whippits” or “whip-its.”

While the age requirement has been in effect for nearly nine months, it’s something that is taking many by surprise.

Meghan Massey, 43, told NBC News that she was carded earlier this month when trying to purchase a can.

“I thought: ‘What is going on?’ I was looking in my cart. What am I being ID’d for? I was so confused,” said Massey, while laughing. “I was mortified. Why am I being ID’d? What is going on right now? I’m 43 with gray hair.”

While it may seem like a laughing matter to some, New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo believes it’s much more than that.

“This new law is an important step in combatting a significant problem for many neighborhoods throughout my district,” Addabbo said when the bill passed in the fall of 2021. “The need to limit the access and sale of whippits first became apparent after receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets. Used whippits piling up in our communities are not only an eye sore but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem.”