TAP hosting job fair at Hotel Roanoke to fill more than 20 vacant positions

ROANOKE, Va. – Total Action for Progress in downtown Roanoke is looking for help. Like many other organizations, TAP is looking to fill more than 20 positions as soon as possible.

The nonprofit is inviting the community to a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1 at Hotel Roanoke.

TAP has plenty of openings both full-time and part-time. The organization’s biggest need is in the classroom.

The educational department has recently seen a big turn over and they are looking to fill those roles soon. This includes teachers, child care aids and enrollment specialists.

Valerie Goad, the Human Resources Assistant for TAP says, “Come on out. Come meet our teachers, meet our staff that is going to be doing the interviews. Also, you can go to our website and it’s got all of the information about our agency.”

If you plan on coming out, make sure to bring your resume. Staff will be on site conducting interviews on both days.

TAP offers full benefit packages and the fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.