Bedford authorities find missing 14-year-old boy with autism

FOREST, Va. – UPDATE 3:51 p.m.:

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the teen was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help to locate a missing teen.

Authorities said that 14-year-old Ethan Keys was last seen near the intersection of Gumtree Drive and Spring Lake Drive in Forest wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, black cotton pants, and black tennis shoes.

Ethan is approximately 5′9″ tall and 120 pounds, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said that the teen has autism, and if you see or have any information about his whereabouts, you can contact the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 586-7827, or 911.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.