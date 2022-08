This pup would do best in an energetic home and needs help with her manners

Today, we want to introduce you to a sweet girl in the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Meet Sofia!

Staff with the shelter say she would do well in an energetic home.

Sofia has lived with other dogs in the past, but the shelter staff requires a meet-and-greet with any prospective dog friends.

If you’re interested in adopting Sofia, you can contact the Montgomery County Adoption Center at 540-382-5795.