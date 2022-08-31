84º

Franklin County Board of Supervisors appoints widow to late Leland Mitchell’s seat

Leland Mitchell passed away in July

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has voted to fill the late Leland Mitchell's seat. (Franklin County Board of Supervisors)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has selected Leland Mitchell’s widow, Janet, to fill his vacated seat.

Leland passed away in July, just months after beginning his fifth term. Officials say he was the longest serving member of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.

Now, Janet will sit where her husband once did and represent the Snow Creek District until the special election on Nov. 8.

We’re told Janet was one of the 11 applicants for the seat. Five of the applicants are currently on the ballot.

At this time, it is unclear when Janet will be sworn in.

