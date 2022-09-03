A touchdown to remember: William Fleming student gets the chance to live out his football dream

Tyree has spent his life being told he could not do things – at one time, he was even told he wouldn’t be able to walk and talk. Now, Tyree is defying the odds.

ROANOKE, Va. – Tyree Tasco is a William Fleming Colonel from his head to his toes.

“You could tell right away he’s special,” Mark Harrison, Tyree’s one-on-one aide, and William Fleming football coach said.

“Tyree has always had a challenge of some sort,” Adrianne Tasco, Tyree’s sister-in-law said. “But he’s always smiled, just like right now he’s probably smiling.”

Over 20 surgeries later, Tyree is not only walking – he’s running. And tonight, he’s playing football.

“It was my dream,” Tyree said.

Tyree was an honorary captain during a game last season, and since then, Harrison said that he’s been ready to be on the field.

“It’s been something he’s been wanting to do forever, and I’m hoping I can hold back the tears,” Harrison said.

“I’m ready to tackle somebody,” Tyree said.

William Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace worked out a plan to get Tyree on the field during Friday’s game against Albermarle.

“The joy that this will bring him. I’ve told people that this puts it in such a sharp perspective,” Lovelace said.

Tyree geared up as the game drew closer, but he was never worried about his big moment.

And finally, with friends and family watching, Tyree had his moment.

“I’m gonna start dancin,” Tyree said.

And he did just that.