‘Battle of the Lantern’: Appomattox faces off against Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. – 18 miles separate Appomattox County High and Rustburg High – they’re basically neighbors, so when they get together, it’s another backyard brawl.

For the last seven years, this has Appomattox has kept the lantern safe at their school, but Rustburg is under new management. Burt Torrence is in his second year as head coach, and things are trending in the right direction for the Red Devils.

Burt Torrence has a history of winning. His last job was defensive coordinator at Heritage, making his knowledge of how to stop teams in one of the toughest districts in the state an asset for an easy hire.

The Red Devils enter tonight’s game 1-0, and are set to take on a relentless Appomattox team who knows how to wear a team down with explosion and athleticism.

But Rustburg may be the biggest dark horse in the Seminole District.

The Battle of the Lantern kicked off around 7p.m. on Friday, and you can see scores on 10 News’ 1st and 10 page.