State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash,

The crash occurred Saturday morning at 3:37 on Mount Cross Road, near Log Haven Road in Pittsylvania County.

Detectives said a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on Mount Cross Road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned.

Police said the car 37 year old Czachary Paul Roe, of Callands, Virginia drove the car.

Roe was injured and transported to a near-by hospital.

There were 3 juvenile passengers in the vehicle. A ten -year old male was not wearing a seatbelt, and three-year old male was in a child safety seat. Both children were injured and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A six-year old was unrestrained, ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Charges are pending.