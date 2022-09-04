70º

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Police lights at a crime scene. (WDIV)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash.

The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County.

Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing Virginia Avenue from the left side of the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as 85 year old Vincent Nicholas Sciarabba, from Warrenton, NC. Mr. Sciarabba died at the scene.

Police have no driver information, however they said the vehicle and driver remained at the scene during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

