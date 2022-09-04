70º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Virginia Tech player apologizes for hitting fan after ODU game

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Football, Hokies
Virginia Tech football (WSLS 10)

It was a rough night Friday as Hokies battled it out on the grid iron against Old Dominion University. ODU won 20-17.

Tight-end Connor Blumrick offers an apology for hitting a fan at the ODU game.

Blumrick’s statement via Twitter:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to ODU and Hokie Nation for my actions after last night’s game. Following an emotional loss, in trying to get to the locker room safely, there was incident including contact between myself and a fan, that I regret. This is not an accurate reflection of my character and I am truly sorry to those I have let down including my coaches, teammates and fans. "

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook