Campbell County authorities identify man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 9:02 p.m.:

Campbell County authorities have identified the man found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle on Monday.

Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station for a welfare check on a driver.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, who they now have identified as 40-year-old Jason Marcus of Appomattox County.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe that this is an isolated incident.

If you have any information about this case, you can contact the Campbell County Dispatch Center at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Authorities are urging members of the community to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any information on this case. The number for the Campbell County Dispatch Center is 434-332-9574. The number for Crime Stoppers is 1-800-798-5900.

Authorities are asking for anyone in the area to check surveillance video and contact the Sheriff’s Office with information.

Officials say no further information will be released at this time.