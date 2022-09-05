71º

Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Casa Latina

Each month, 10 News selects a charity to donate to based on the accuracy of our forecasts

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce our 3 Degree Guarantee recipient!

Throughout this month, every time Your Local Weather Authority reports a temperature forecast accurately, CASA Latina in the Roanoke Valley will receive a donation.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

  • If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity
  • If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

