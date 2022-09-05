Virginia Tech Students react to football loss at Old Dominion University

Hokie nation is still feeling the heartbreak from their last-minute loss on Friday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It’s tough being a Hokie fan following a tough loss, especially when it’s to another Virginia team.

It was Hokies vs. the Monarchs under the Friday night lights – a back-and-forth battle that lasted throughout the whole game.

In the final minute of the last quarter, Old Dominion scored on a running play into the endzone.

Hokie fans from around the country are in heartbreak after their team lost the first game of the season.

“We’re very upset,” freshman Sadie Sokolowski said.

Sophomore Nakia Sharp had mixed emotions.

“As a Hokie, I was definitely heartbroken. But I grew up in Norfolk my entire life. I’ve always been to ODU stadium and ODU things … so it was kind of like ‘Go ODU’ too,” Sharp said.

One thing that’s true for all Hokie fans: They are excited for the return of football to Lane Stadium.

The team’s first home game is on Saturday against Boston College at 8 p.m.