Danville structure fire started after food was left cooking unattended, authorities say

DANVILLE, Va. – A fire left a Danville house with some damage on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Danville Fire Department said they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 130 block of Kirkwood Dr.

Authorities said the fire happened around 2 p.m., and crews first on scene reported smoke coming from the home.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which had started in the kitchen, Captain Dave Gunnell said.

The fire was caused by food left cooking on a stovetop unattended, which is the top cause of house fires in the nation, according to Gunnell.

Authorities reported no injuries in the fire but said that repairs would need to be made before the home returned to livable conditions.