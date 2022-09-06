VDOT: Prepare for Blue Ridge Rock Festival traffic in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – VDOT is advising local drivers to expect increases in traffic in the Halifax area ahead of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival Wednesday.

The department said drivers should be prepared in areas surrounding the Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

Traffic is expected to increase as early as Wednesday, with festival campground check-in at 7 a.m., according to VDOT, and the campgrounds will close at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12.

VDOT said signs will be up to alert drivers of designated lanes and state police will be directing vehicles.

South Boston Highway, Milton Highway, Calvary Road, and Dotman Road will be affected by the traffic, authorities said, and Pointer Road/Race Track Road, Foster Road, and Sunset Drive will be closed to through traffic.

Authorities said North Carolina highways will also be affected.

Drivers are encouraged to be patient, find alternate routes, or plan ahead to travel around peak event traffic, according to VDOT.