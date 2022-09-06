VSP: Man sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Giles County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Sunday at 12:27 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2900 block of the Pulaski Giles Turnpike on Route 100 for the crash.

Police say the man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated, according to VSP.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.

