Amherst leaders approve funds for more school resource officers

On Tuesday evening during the Amherst County Board meeting, Amherst leaders approved funding for six new school resource officers.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County Public Schools will see more school resource officers soon, thanks to a ruling by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

The board unanimously agreed to match more than $400,000 in funding through a state grant to pay for salaries and equipment through 2026.

“I know you can’t put a price on safety. This will have a financial effect on the taxpayers of the county, just so they know. I think it’s a situation where you’re better to be on the safe side than to not do nothing.,” David Pugh, Jr., District 4 Supervisor said during the meeting.

The district currently has four school resource officers, but once they hire the additional officers, there will be one SRO present in every Amherst County Public School building.

You can watch the discussion about the school resource officers around the 30-minute mark in the video below.