Man arrested in connection with Campbell County homicide after police chase

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

On September 4, authorities found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, who they later identified as 40-year-old Jason Marcus of Appomattox County.

After an extensive investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said they obtained charges on 23-year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County, who they say is responsible.

Authorities said that Hamlett was taken into custody after a vehicle pursuit in Altavista.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit ended in the 5500 Block of Wards Road, where deputies took him into custody.

Hamlett is being charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the Sheriff’s Office said, and he’s being held at the Lynchburg Detention Center without bond.