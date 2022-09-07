70º

No injuries after Danville high school security officer knocked down, exposing gun

The incident happened at George Washington High School on Tuesday

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. – An incident at George Washington High School Tuesday has left rumors swirling on social media.

According to a Facebook post, a fight broke out during lunch when the director of safety and security was knocked down, exposing his gun.

We are aware of rumors and videos circling about an incident at GW today. There was an altercation during fourth lunch...

Posted by George Washington High School on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

The post says a security officer quickly recovered the gun, and that it was never used or in the hands of a student.

GWHS said no one was hurt, and that the ambulance on the scene was for an employee with a medical emergency.

