Southwest Virginia resident named Hardee’s Best Biscuit Baker Competition finalist

FLOYD, Va. – Taking fresh-made biscuits to a competitive level.

On Wednesday, Hardee’s announced the four competitors that are moving on to the Final Biscuit Challenge – and one of them is from Floyd.

With two years of experience in the field, Crystal Link with Boddie Noell Enterprises of Floyd was one of the people selected to compete in the final challenge, Hardee’s said.

The competition began locally with employees from over 1,700 restaurants participating, the release said, and after the initial competitions, the biscuit makers moved on to four regional competitions.

From those regional competitions, four finalists were selected based on their knowledge of biscuit procedures and expectations, including how well they could demonstrate setting up their biscuit station and preparing their biscuits, Hardee’s said.

Hardee’s said they judged the biscuits based on appearance, bake-out weight, diameter, height, texture, color, and taste.

According to the release, the three people competing against Link for the grand prize of $10,000 are:

Amber Burgess with OTAC in Southgate, MD with 10 months of experience,

Sherry Schwabe with Phase Three Star in Waldo, FL with 10 years of experience,

Charles Williams with Restaurant Management Corporation in Harrisburg, PA with 4 years of experience.

Hardee’s said the competition will take place on Sept. 26 in Franklin, TN, and the winner will be announced on Sept. 28 during the annual IHFA Conference, which will be held in Nashville.