UVA Police: Hate crime committed, noose placed around Homer statue’s neck

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A hate crime has been committed at the University of Virginia, local authorities said.

UVA Police said a hate crime was reported on Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. in the 100 Block of Rupple Drive.

Campus security saw a noose around the neck of the Homer statue around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities said that security alerted UVA Police, starting an investigation into the incident, which they said is ongoing.

UVA Police said that security video from the scene shows a person climbing the statue, placing the noose around its neck, and leaving the area on foot.

The suspect is described as someone who appears to be a male in a dark-colored jacket, jeans, and dark-colored shoes, police said.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call UVA Police at 434-924-7166.

You can read the full report from the UVA Police Department below.