7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend

BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival.

The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors.

You can also be one of the first people to see the beautiful flowers and get your pictures in the fields.

Candace Monaghan, the founder of the festival says, “We just enjoy seeing everybody come out and relax and be together as a family, enjoy the outdoors.”

The rest of the festival opens to the public on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Along with the vendors, they offer hayrides, a farm petting area, a children’s area, a number of photo boots and educational opportunities.

“I hope people come and enjoy themselves. I hope they want to come back again and make it a tradition that they can bring their family to every year,” says Monaghan.

During the weekday evenings, there are a number of different events on top of the festival. There are romantic sunset dinners. Dinner is catered by a local church group that raises money to be used to build and update schools in the Dominican Republic.

You can also try Beaver Dam’s popular Goat Yoga or sunset yoga.

The festival runs until Sept. 18.