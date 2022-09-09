Bedford County Schools show substantial SOL score increases, expected to be fully accredited

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools saw substantial increases in their preliminary Standards of Learning (SOL) scores this year.

Math, science and history showed higher scores while reading continues to surpass scores across the state.

With the increase in scores, the division expects its schools to be fully accredited.

“Given all the challenges of the last two years, I’m so proud of the dedication and effort of our teachers and the resilience of our students,” said Dr. Mark Bergin, BCPS Superintendent. “While we still have much work to do, we are so proud that all of our schools are projected to be fully accredited.”

The division says educators have analyzed the score data to find areas of improvement.

They plan to continue their focus on data-driven learning, provide more English and science resources, and give teachers more support and professional development.