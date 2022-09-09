75º

Trade your old car seat at Target during trade-in event for app, online discount for baby gear

The trade-in event will be held Sept. 11 to Sept. 24

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Parents, get ready.

Target announced that their Car Seat Trade-In event will begin on Sunday and run through Sept. 24.

During the event, Target said that shoppers will have the chance to recycle an old, expired, or damaged car seat to get a coupon on the Target app or online for 20% off one car seat, stroller, or some baby gear.

Target said the coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

And, the store said that materials from the traded, old car seats will be recycled by their partner, Waste Management, to create new products.

