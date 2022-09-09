United Way of Roanoke Valley kicks off fundraising efforts with $2 million goal

ROANOKE, Va. – This campaign year, United Way of Roanoke Valley has a fundraising goal of $2 million.

The charitable organization has locations across the globe and has a mission of improving “lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.”

To commence the fundraising season, UWRV is hosting two events.

The inaugural Golf Classic at Blue Hills Golf Club will take place Friday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m., raising funds for 10,000 families in need.

The annual UWRV “Celebration Event” will take place at the Jefferson Center’s Fitzpatrick Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 8 a.m. The event will honor those who have worked to raise money for the community.

All funds raised go to nonprofits that feed the hungry, provide education, provide shelter for struggling families, give healthcare access to those in need and help with families’ financial stability.

Ad

Visit the UWRV website to learn more about kickoff events and how to get involved.