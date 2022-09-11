79º

State police investigating fatal crash in Pittsylvania County

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Virginia State Police car on highway (WSLS 10)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday at 7:46 p.m. on Route 29, about two-tenths of a mile south of Route 863 in Pittsylvania County.

A 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned in the median, and stopped in the southbound lanes.

The driver, 26-year-old Samuel C. Pickral, of Hurt, Virginia, was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to the hospital for injuries in the crash. The passenger, 24-year-old Arriana Wyatt, of Hurt, Virginia, was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

