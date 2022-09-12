Shine gold with Dunkin’ donuts to help bring joy to kids battling cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – A little joy can go a long way.

On Monday, Dunkin’ announced their Shine Gold program, which gives donut-lovers the chance to support kids battling cancer.

From Wednesday to Sept. 28, Dunkin’ said that guests at participating locations can donate $2 to the foundation and receive a free Gold Joy Donut, which is a traditional donut with gold icing, topped with a glazed donut hole.

According to the release, all the funds collected will be donated to local children’s hospitals in Virginia and will be used to enhance child-life programming, which includes art, music, integrated therapy programs, gaming equipment, specialized camps, and more.

Last year, Dunkin’ said they granted over $240,000 to local children’s hospitals through the Shine Gold program.

“Dunkin’ is proud to shine gold in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and help children battling cancer right here in our communities,” said Peter Marrinan, Roanoke area Dunkin’ franchisee. “As local franchisees, it’s incredibly important to help our communities beyond our restaurant doors. We all have been touched by cancer and it is something no child or parent should have to endure. We want to show our unwavering commitment to this important cause and bring joy to kids who need it the most. Our Gold Joy Donut is a delicious treat and a great way to help support these amazing kids!”

In addition to locations in Roanoke, Dunkin’ said that there are also participating stores in the following areas:

Charlottesville,

Harrisonburg,

Norfolk/Hampton Roads,

Richmond.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, you can visit their website.