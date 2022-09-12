74º

Local News

Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Traffic
Police light (Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker.  Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. 

The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation units are responding at this time.

State police are also investigating a motorcycle crash in Botetourt County at the 169-mile marker.  They said the motorcycle is not the suspect in the shooting, but may be related.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Duke Carter returned to 10 News in January 2022.

email

facebook