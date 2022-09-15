Lynchburg leaders discuss school safety during joint meeting

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – School safety is a top priority for Lynchburg city leaders, who met Tuesday to talk about their facilities assessment.

Lynchburg City Council and the School Board held a joint meeting and discussed a feasible and affordable master plan for the entire district.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said school resource officers revise crisis plans at each school every year, but after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Lynchburg Police Department took an extra step.

“It was to do a full assessment of all of our school facilities in terms of safety, in addition to the crisis plans. Literally going to every door, to every lock, to every camera, to every point of access and see what they can find,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema said they’re having trouble filling more SRO positions. School security officers may be a solution, but that decision will be up to city leaders at a later date.