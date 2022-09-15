Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery to host annual Candlelight Tours

A popular attraction is returning to Lynchburg's Old City Cemetery, just in time for the spooky season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A popular attraction is returning to Lynchburg’s Old City Cemetery just in time for the spooky season.

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Candlelight Tours.

It’s considered a “living-history program” with actors portraying individuals among the gravestones over the past 200 years, including slaves, civil war nurses, and business owners.

Denise McDonald, the executive director, said the event is a great way to reconnect with stories that shaped today’s community.

“If we don’t know where we’ve been, how are we going to know where we’re going? So, here we hear the stories of people rich and poor, black and white, all walks of life,” said McDonald.

The Candlelight Tours sold out the past three years, and they sold more than 700 tickets when they went on sale Thursday morning.

There will be six guided tours on each of the nine nights, from Oct. 6 to Oct. 22, at the Old City Cemetery.

You can buy tickets to this year’s Candlelight Tours here.