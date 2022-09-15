Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival returns

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the wine festival is back

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival is back.

This year, the festival is going to be held at a new venue – the Mariners Landing Resort and Country Club.

Organizers said there would be Virginia wine and wine from California.

Wine festival planners said the goal is to attract people to settle in the area eventually.

“The main job that we have at the chamber of commerce is to promote tourism, we are really upping the ante on the food and entertainment,” Andy Bruns with the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Commerce said.

The festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, and if you want to learn more or purchase tickets, you can go to the SML Wine Festival website.