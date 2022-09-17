63º

Lord Botetourt charges on, victorious against Appomattox Co.

The game’s final score was 35-3

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dogwood District, Blue Ridge District, 1st and 10, Football, Sports

BOTETOURT, Va. – A game with little wiggle room while looking to avenge a loss from last year.

After a lead of 3 points by Appomattox, LB fired back.

Rolling in with score after score, and with a defense that held up, LB won 35-3.

