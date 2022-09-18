Buchanan community supports Covid-19 Survivor with fundraiser

Buchanan, VA – Tasha Scheffey’s world was turned upside down by Covid-19.

“Her stats would go up and down every day,” Scheffey’s mom Dawn Rogers said.

Rogers has been by her side every step of the way, from the time she got sick last September, to 66 days in the hospital.

“She was on the vent for over a month,” Rogers said. “It was very scary. We didn’t know from one day to the next how she would do.”

Scheffey remains on oxygen, and sustained damage to several major organs during her hospital stay.

She and her husband Tom, a cancer survivor, have been left with a pile of medical bills.

“She’s unable to go back to work, she has no job, so we’re just trying to help out the best we can,” Rogers said.

A volunteer firefighter, EMT and an ER worker, Scheffey is usually the one helping others. But now, her friends and family are coming together to help her.

Today, they organized a fundraiser at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan.

Farm founder Lois Fritz says that Scheffey has been a friend of the farm since it opened.

“Tasha and Tom have been volunteers of New Freedom Farm and have come to every event pre-Covid for us, and have done a lot of things with New Freedom Farm and in our community,” Fritz said. “So, they’ve just been friends of mine and of New Freedom Farms since the minute I moved here.”

The farm hosted the fundraiser, which consisted of a bake sale, barbeque dinner and a 50/50 raffle.

Lois wanted to help, after watching her friend battle Covid.

“As a friend and also as a medical professional it was really really scary to listen and watch her on the ventilator and hear about her on the ventilator every single day,” Frtiz said.

Scheffey and her family only had one word to describe the support shown at the fundraiser.

“Overwhelming,” Rogers said.