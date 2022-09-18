Juvenile male killed in possible accidental shooting in NW Roanoke: police

ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile male is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke late Saturday night, according to police.

Around 11:40 p.m., police say they were called to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street and found an unresponsive juvenile male outside of a home with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Preliminary investigation indicates this incident was accidental/self-inflicted in nature.

“We are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office, and the results of their investigation will determine an official cause of death,” Roanoke Police department said in a press release Sunday. “Further details are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text police at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.