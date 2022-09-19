Bedford County Sheriff: Woman arrested after abandoning children, dogs

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after abandoning her children and dogs inside of a Bedford home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 15, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services responded to a student’s residence when the student was not attending school, authorities said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they said it was heavily overgrown and heard sounds of dogs barking along with extreme odors coming from the residence.

During their investigation, the Sheriff said they learned the mother abandoned the two children at the house, and the Criminal Investigation Unit responded to assist.

Animal Control also came to the house and found very thin and deceased animals at and inside of the home, authorities said, many of which were transported to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic to be treated.

Authorities said that 38-year-old Colleen Lagines was arrested on Sept. 16, and charged with four counts of felony child abuse and neglect.

Lagines is currently being held without bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and all allegations and other charges may be sought once the investigation nears completion, authorities said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said that the animals that were rescued will require additional care and treatment.

Authorities said that the public is welcome to help by donating to the friends of the Bedford County Animal Shelter.