Fall foliage forecast promising for Southwest Virginia, local experts say

BLACKSBURG – The official start of fall is just days away and that means leaves will start changing colors in the coming months.

According to Dr. John Seiler, a Professor of Forest Biology at Virginia Tech, the autumn color forecast looks promising this year.

Seiler said the rain levels have an impact on the color, but clear days in October make for a more vivid display.

“The soil moisture is a really good high level in the forest which leaves the trees really in good health and that goes a long way to make the colors really vibrant and popping this year,” said Seiler.

Seiler also said the best time to see the fall colors in Southwest Virginia is the last week of October to early November.

