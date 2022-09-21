74º

City Market Building neon signs return after more than a decade in storage

They were removed prior to building renovations in 2011

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Keep an eye out for two neon City Market Building signs the next time you visit downtown Roanoke.

The iconic signs have returned after nearly a decade in storage following building renovations.

The signs, which were originally placed on the building in 1986, are known as a beloved landmark in the Star City.

“We’re extremely excited to have these signs back where they belong facing the Historic City Market and welcoming visitors from the Hotel Roanoke,” said Market Building Foundation Executive Director, Elliot Broyles.

The Roanoke Arts Commission and Downtown Roanoke Inc. funded the renovation of the signs in partnership with the Market Building Foundation.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

