God’s Pit Crew, Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical to host disaster relief event

DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew is teaming up with a local business to give back in preparation for natural disasters.

The Danville non-profit is partnering with Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical of Alta Vista to host a bucket blessing assembly event on Friday, Sept. 23.

The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Moore’s, located at 101 Edgewood Drive.

Employees and families will work with students from Faith Christian Academy to fill five-gallon buckets with non-perishable food, supplies, hygiene items, a Bible, and a handwritten note.

“We are excited and grateful to our wonderful partners at Moore’s for taking the time to assemble these Blessing Buckets,” said Julie Burnett, God’s Pit Crew Blessing Bucket Director. “They are desperately needed for disaster survivors. The buckets provide emergency supplies, along with emotional and spiritual encouragement when people need it the most.”

God’s Pit Crew is a non-profit organization based in Danville that works to provide disaster relief to those in need. The organization has provided aid to those affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, Southwest Virginia flooding, and tornados in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Since January 2019, the organization has provided tens of thousands of buckets to those in need.

“We’re always grateful and encouraged to partner with God’s Pit Crew,” said Andy Moore, President/CEO of Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical. “Our mission is to utilize our business for a greater purpose for a Kingdom impact and we know helping someone else impacts us, too.”