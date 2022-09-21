Local political science expert explains impact of lawsuit against former President Donald Trump

The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Trump, his three oldest children, and the Trump Organization alleging fraud

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After NYC’s Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, questions were raised, including what kind of political impact the lawsuit might have.

10 News reached out to the Chairman of Political Science at the University of Lynchburg, Dr. David Richards, to ask how the lawsuit could impact politics.

“I think his supporters will shrug this off as a political move and just one more thing. And people who didn’t like him in the first place, this is just more evidence that they were right,” Richards said.

With the announcement of the lawsuit coming down on Wednesday, Richards said it’s still very early to tell what sort of political impact there will be.

“I’m not sure how this will change the game dramatically and certainly for the midterms before November, I don’t expect to see a whole lot of movement on this,” Richards said. “Now in terms of a year from now when the presidential election is starting to get in full swing … maybe this investigation or indictment process will be further along and that might start to have an impact.”

This lawsuit is just the latest added to a list of multiple allegations against the former president.

In the suit, which runs more than 200 pages, James’ office details what it says are the former president’s efforts to inflate his net worth to attract favorable loan agreements.

Donald Trump has still not officially announced a campaign to run for President in 2024.