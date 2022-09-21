Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of antisemitic fliers, suspicious activity

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are investigating reports of suspicious activity involving antisemitic fliers throughout the City of Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On Sept. 17, LPD said they started to get calls about antisemitic fliers that were being placed in yards and on driveways in the area.

Police said the fliers were found in plastic bags that were weighed down with kernels of corn.

There were no specific threats to people or places mentioned, according to the LPD.

Authorities said that similar acts have been reported across the nation in the past few months.

Anyone who may have video of this incident is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal, which can be found on this webpage.

If you have information about this incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing.