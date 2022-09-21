Virginia Tech to host live safety, security presentation

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Promoting on-campus safety.

Virginia Tech Emergency Management and the Virginia Tech Police Department will come together to present valuable information on safety, security, and preparedness in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s yet another way to try and build those bridges and build understanding, build awareness, because in essence what we do as individuals is so important to our safety and security,” Mark Owczarski, VT Spokesperson said.

A live Q&A presentation on campus safety and security with Mike Mulhare, assistant vice president for emergency management, and Mac Babb, Virginia Tech police chief, will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Questions can be submitted for them to answer before the presentation here.