Roanoke County Police Chief set to retire, effective in 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Chief of Police has announced his retirement.

On Thursday, Roanoke County Chief of Police Howard Hall announced that his retirement will be effective on Jan. 1, 2023.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as Chief of Roanoke County Police Department for the past decade,” Hall said. “Everyone in our agency should be proud of the work that has been done and the accomplishments that have been achieved towards keeping our communities said. I am confident that the leadership within the department will carry on this proud tradition as we move toward the future.”

Hall had a full career and experience in law enforcement prior to joining the Roanoke County PD – they said he served 26 of his 40 years in law enforcement in Baltimore County, Maryland before coming to Roanoke County.

Roanoke County PD said they swore Hall in as Police Chief in August of 2012, and in his time with the county, he is credited with the following:

Development of an officer wellness program,

Construction of the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy,

Incorporation of a data-driven approach to crime and traffic safety,

Officer training for response to individuals in mental health crises,

Working with the school system to increase safety measures.

Hall also received many recognitions during his time with the Roanoke PD, including the Public Service Award from the National Highway Traffic Security Administration and the J. Stannard Baker Award for lifetime contributions to traffic safety from the International Association of Chiefs of Police, according to RPD.

And while his successful career is nearing an end, Hall isn’t done just yet.

“There is still plenty to be done between now and the end of the year,” Hall said. “I look forward to working with the County Administration to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.”