Downtown Roanoke bookstore celebrates Banned Book Week

A local bookstore is hosting an event Saturday where speakers of all ages will read segments from banned books

ROANOKE, Va. – This week is dedicated to celebrating banned books and a Roanoke bookstore is joining in.

The store, “Book No Further,” in downtown Roanoke is hosting an event on Saturday where speakers of all ages will read segments from books that have been banned in different places across the country and the world.

Some banned books include “Fahrenheit 451,” “The Scarlet Letter,” and “I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings.”

The co-owner of Book No Further, Doloris Vest, said over the past couple of years, more and more books are being challenged or banned, sometimes without an explanation. She wants to remind people that censorship is dangerous.

“Anytime you ban a book, whether it’s a good book, a bad book, or whatever, you’re suppressing somebody’s idea,” said Vest. “And the only way that we can get along is to share ideas. If you don’t like the idea, that’s fine. But somebody has a right to say it,” said Vest.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all ages.